Volkswagen says its 2019 vehicle deliveries were slightly above prior year

Volkswagen on Thursday said vehicle deliveries for 2019 were slightly above prior year, revising upward an earlier forecast which predicted annual sales to be "on the level of prior year."

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen on Thursday said vehicle deliveries for 2019 were slightly above prior year, revising upward an earlier forecast which predicted annual sales to be "on the level of prior year."

In 2018, Volkswagen group delivered 10.8 million vehicles to customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess issued the revised forecast during an investor presentation in New York.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)