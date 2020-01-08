Volkswagen says Luca de Meo steps down as CEO of Seat

German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday Luca de Meo has stepped down as chief executive of its Spanish Seat brand.

"Luca de Meo, Chief Executive of Seat S.A. has had his duties as chief executive of Seat revoked at his own request and by mutual agreement," Volkswagen said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a source, that de Meo had resigned his post.

