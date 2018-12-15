Volkswagen says talks on cooperation with Ford progressing

Volkswagen's talks with Ford on the two companies cooperating are progressing, though a few details still need to be worked out, the German carmaker said on Friday.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's talks with Ford on the two companies cooperating are progressing, though a few details still need to be worked out, the German carmaker said on Friday.

"The talks with Ford are on the right track. There are still a few open points, as always in the final stages of negotiations, but they will also be clarified shortly," Ford said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)