Volkswagen says Tesla has 10-year start in electric cars

BERLIN: United States electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software, Thomas Ulbrich, the Volkswagen brand's board member for electromobility said on Thursday.

"Tesla is an impressive manufacturer," Ulbrich said. "It is a motivator for us. Tesla has 10 years more experience. But we are very quick in catching up."

