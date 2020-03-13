Volkswagen says Tesla has 10-year start in electric cars

Business

Volkswagen says Tesla has 10-year start in electric cars

United States electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software, Thomas Ulbrich, the Volkswagen brand's board member for electromobility said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of VW is pictured at a Volkswagen dealership in Camas
FILE PHOTO: A logo of VW is pictured at a Volkswagen dealership in Camas, near Seville, southern Spain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

Bookmark

BERLIN: United States electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software, Thomas Ulbrich, the Volkswagen brand's board member for electromobility said on Thursday.

"Tesla is an impressive manufacturer," Ulbrich said. "It is a motivator for us. Tesla has 10 years more experience. But we are very quick in catching up."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark