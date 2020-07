Volkswagen sees mild growth in China's premium car segment this year

German automaker Volkswagen AG expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

BEIJING: German automaker Volkswagen AG expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

Volkswagen Group's China chief, Stephan Woellenstein, made the remarks to reporters in Beijing on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor , FAW Group , and JAC .

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)