Volkswagen sees V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022

LONDON: Volkswagen expects a V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022, its sales chief said on Tuesday, as businesses try to work out how quickly they will rebound from the coronavirus pandemic which shut large parts of the economy around the world for months.

"We see a V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022," Christian Dahlheim told an online automotive conference.

