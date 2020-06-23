Volkswagen sees V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022

Volkswagen expects a V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022, its sales chief said on Tuesday, as businesses try to work out how quickly they will rebound from the coronavirus pandemic which shut large parts of the economy around the world for months.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is seen on a car outside a garage in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 29, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

"We see a V-shaped recovery lasting into 2022," Christian Dahlheim told an online automotive conference.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters

