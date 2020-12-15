Volkswagen shares gain as CEO gets backing from supervisory board

Business

Volkswagen shares gain as CEO gets backing from supervisory board

Shares in Volkswagen rose as much as 3.7per cent on Tuesday after the carmaker said its CEO had the full support of its supervisory board, temporarily ending a power struggle over the measures to accelerate the push towards electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswag
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

A Frankfurt-based trader called it some "kind of compromise" after Volkswagen also said it would cut overhead costs by 5per cent and procurement costs by 7per cent over the next two years.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

