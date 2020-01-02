Volkswagen starts settlement talks with German consumer groups over diesel scandal

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen on Thursday said it was in talks to discuss a settlement with German vehicle owners who are suing the carmaker over excessive pollution caused by VW's diesel cars.

"Volkswagen and the Federation of German Consumer Organisations vzbv have agreed to enter into discussions regarding a possible settlement," the carmaker said.

"The discussions are at a very early stage, and there is no guarantee that they will result in a settlement. Both parties have agreed that the discussions should remain confidential."

