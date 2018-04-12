Volkswagen supervisory board to elect new CEO on Thursday: source

Volkswagen will hold a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to decide on a new chief executive, bringing forward the meeting previously planned for Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

HAMBURG: Volkswagen will hold a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to decide on a new chief executive, bringing forward the meeting previously planned for Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The board will elect the head of the company's core VW brand, Herbert Diess, as new CEO, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Diess will replace Matthias Mueller as the company looks to give fresh impetus to its recovery from an emissions scandal.

