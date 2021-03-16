Volkswagen targets profit recovery as speeds transformation

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Volkswagen targets an operating margin of 7per cent-8per cent in the years after 2021, it said on Tuesday, adding 2 billion euros (US$2.39 billion) in fixed cost cuts would help achieve it.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen is confident that cost cuts will help it raise profit margins in the coming years, the world's second-largest carmaker said on Tuesday (Mar 16), a day after outlining an ambitious electric mobility expansion.

"Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

The comments come a day after Volkswagen unveiled plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla.

Volkswagen said it aimed for an operating margin of 7 per cent to 8 per cent in the years after 2021, not specifying an exact year, confirming it would end up at the upper end of a 5 per cent to 6.5 per cent target corridor this year.

This will be achieved by 2 billion euros less fixed costs by 2023 compared with 2020, a decline of 5 per cent, as well as a decline of 7 per cent in materials costs over the same period, Volkswagen said.

