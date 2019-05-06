Volkswagen teams up with China's NIU to make e-scooters: Die Welt

German carmaker Volkswagen will join forces with China's NIU to produce battery-powered kick scooters, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday without giving sources.

The companies will jointly build the Streetmate model, which has a top speed of 45 kilometers (28 miles) an hour and a range of 60 kilometres, the report said.

