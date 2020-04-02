Volkswagen to extend US production halt until April 12

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it is extending a production halt at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant until April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German automaker began a production halt at its U.S. assembly plant on March 21. The company said on Wednesday Volkswagen brand sales in the United States in March fell 42per cent.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)