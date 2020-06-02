Volkswagen to install Porsche's CEO as VW brand chief: Auto Motor and Sport

Volkswagen Chief Executive (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor und Sport said on Tuesday citing company sources.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen Chief Executive (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor und Sport said on Tuesday citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 electric car and the Golf 8, the auto industry publication said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become head of Porsche, Auto Motor und Sport said.

Herbert Diess is currently head of multi-brand Volkswagen Group as well as head of the VW brand.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

