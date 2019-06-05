Volkswagen to invest up to 4 billion euros in digital transformation

Volkswagen to invest up to 4 billion euros in digital transformation

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/Files

BERLIN: Volkswagen will invest up to 4 billion euros over the years to 2023 to digitalise its administration and production, the German carmaker said on Wednesday, adding that up to 4,000 jobs in non-production units could be cut.

"At least 2,000 new jobs related to digitalization are to be created," the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Works council head Bernd Osterloh added there would be no forced layoffs until 2029.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

