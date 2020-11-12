Volkswagen to invest US$233.5 million in motors output in Mexico

Volkswagen to invest US$233.5 million in motors output in Mexico

Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Thursday the German carmaker plans to invest US$233.5 million in a new production line for motors at its plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

Workers walk outside the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk outside the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

Source: Reuters

