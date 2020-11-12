Volkswagen to invest US$233.5 million in motors output in Mexico
Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Thursday the German carmaker plans to invest US$233.5 million in a new production line for motors at its plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.
MEXICO CITY: Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Thursday the German carmaker plans to invest US$233.5 million in a new production line for motors at its plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Laura Gottesdiener)