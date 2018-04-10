Volkswagen to name VW brand chief Diess as new CEO: sources

Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to name VW brand chief Herbert Diess as the group's new chief executive, replacing Matthias Mueller, two people familiar with the matter said.

The 88th Geneva International Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess from the Volkswagen Group presents the new I.D. Vizzion car model during an event at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Volkswagen said earlier it could replace Mueller as part of a broader overhaul of its management structure to boost efficiency.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

