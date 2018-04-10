Volkswagen to name VW brand chief Diess as new CEO: sources

Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to name VW brand chief Herbert Diess as the group's new chief executive, replacing Matthias Mueller, two people familiar with the matter said.

HAMBURG/BERLIN: Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to name VW brand chief Herbert Diess as the group's new chief executive, replacing Matthias Mueller, two people familiar with the matter said.

Volkswagen said earlier it could replace Mueller as part of a broader overhaul of its management structure to boost efficiency.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan)