Volkswagen to resume production in Germany starting April 20

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen on Wednesday said factories producing cars for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany and Bratislava, Slovakia will resume production starting on April 20, with other locations ramping up plants starting from April 27 onwards.

Other factories in Germany as well as plants in Portugal, Spain, Russia, and the United States will resume production starting April 27.

Factories in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico will ramp up production in May, VW said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz , Editing by Franklin Paul)