Volkswagen to start using high-nickel batteries for electric car

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen will raise the amount of nickel used in it electric car battery cells to 80per cent in the next year from 65per cent at present, Frank Blome, head of battery cells at the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen's current electric car battery cell contains 65per cent nickel, 15per cent cobalt and 20per cent manganese. Next generation batteries will have 80per cent nickel, 10per cent cobalt and 10per cent manganese, Blome told analysts on a call.

Volkswagen is embarking on a mass production push to build 3 million electric cars by 2025, requiring 300 gigawatt hours worth of battery cells, mainly in Asia and Europe, he said.

Ramping up manufacturing battery packs at scale will help the carmaker to cut battery cell costs far below US$100 per kilowatt hour by 2025, he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)