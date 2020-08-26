Volkswagen to test autonomous vehicles in China's Hefei

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it will start testing autonomous vehicles in China's eastern city of Hefei, its first in the world's biggest auto market.

BEIJING: Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it will start testing autonomous vehicles in China's eastern city of Hefei, its first in the world's biggest auto market.

Volkswagen will start the test in Hefei from September, it said in a statement. The test will be open to the public from next year. Volkswagen makes electric vehicles with local partner JAC .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fleet will use premium Audi's e-tron electric sport utility vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)