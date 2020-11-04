Volkswagen to use electric vehicles for Greek island transport system

Volkswagen has agreed with Greece to deploy electric vehicles as part of a transport system on a small Greek island, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen Chairman Herbert Diess and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to join a virtual event to sign a memorandum of understanding for the project to run on Astypalea in the Aegean, which has about 1,300 inhabitants.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair)

