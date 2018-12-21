Volkswagen to write off Gett investment - Spiegel

German carmaker Volkswagen will write off its investment in Gett after the Israel-based ride hailing app failed to gain ground on bigger rivals Uber , Lyft and Didi, weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Volkswagen invested US$300 million in Gett in 2016, saying it aimed for on-demand mobility services such as smartphone ride hailing to earn a "notable share" of future revenues.

Gett raised another US$80 million from major shareholders including Volkswagen and Access Industries in a funding round in June valuing the company at US$1.4 billion.

Spiegel cited sources as saying that Volkswagen has already written down the value of its Gett holding to 16 million euros (US$18.3 million).

Volkswagen declined to comment.

