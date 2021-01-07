Volvo posts 6% December sales rise as recovery continues

STOCKHOLM: Car maker Volvo Cars said on Thursday (Jan 7) its sales grew 6 per cent in December, marking a continued sharp recovery from the lows earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic .

The company, owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales in the second half were the strongest in its history, while full-year sales dropped 6.2 per cent to 661,713 cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We had a great second half of the year after a tough start, gaining market share in all our main sales regions," Volvo's head of Global Commercial Operations, Lex Kerssemakers, said in a statement.

"We aim to build on this positive trend in 2021 as we continue to roll out new electrified Volvos and expand our online business."

Volvo's December sales in Europe dropped 1.8 per cent, while China grew 9.9 per cent and sales in the United States jumped 15.2 per cent.