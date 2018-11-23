Volvo Cars delays plans to build Lynk & Co vehicles in Belgium

Volvo Cars has decided to delay its original plan to start building Lynk & Co vehicles at its plant in Belgium at the end of 2019 due to increased macro-economic uncertainty, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Friday.

STOCKHOLM: Volvo Cars has decided to delay its original plan to start building Lynk & Co vehicles at its plant in Belgium at the end of 2019 due to increased macro-economic uncertainty, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Friday.

The Lynk & Co brand is co-owned by Volvo Cars' owner, China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd and its two carmakers Volvo and Geely Auto. It began sales in China last year, with Europe set to follow in 2019, and the United States in 2020.

Advertisement

The spokesman said the decision would neither impact employment in Ghent, nor Lynk & Co's plans to begin selling in Europe.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish, editing by Anna Ringstrom)