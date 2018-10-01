Volvo not considering diesel car retrofits in Germany: spokeswoman

Volvo is not considering any hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, denying a report by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that said the Swedish carmaker was mulling that option.

STOCKHOLM: Volvo is not considering any hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, denying a report by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that said the Swedish carmaker was mulling that option.

"They're drawing the wrong conclusions," the spokeswoman said.

Volvo is following the discussion in Germany, she said, adding: "But (if) we're going to look into how we're going to help our customers then what we'd be looking at is incentives so that they can trade in for a new and cleaner car."

