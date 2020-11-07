Volvo recalls 54,000 US vehicles for air bag defect linked to one death

Business

Volvo recalls 54,000 US vehicles for air bag defect linked to one death

FILE PHOTO: A long exposure picture shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed i
A long exposure photo shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed in front of a showroom of Stierli Automobile AG company in St Erhard, Switzerland on Apr 11, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 US vehicles for an air bag defect after a report of one crash death, according to a filing with US regulators.

The unit of Geely Automotive is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity US states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the air bag is deployed.

Volvo did not immediately comment on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark