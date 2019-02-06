Volvo to recall 167,000 cars due to possible tailgate fault

Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it would recall 167,000 of its XC60 model vehicles due to a possible fault with the electric tailgate mechanism.

FILE PHOTO - The 2018 Volvo XC60 is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A spokeswoman for the Swedish carmaker, which is owned by China's Geely, said the voluntary recall was for XC60 cars built in 2018 and 2019.

