VW appoints Herbert Diess as CEO, creates new divisions

Volkswagen said Herbert Diess will take over from Matthias Mueller as chief executive, adding fresh impetus to its efforts to slim down and reorganize the way its 12 brands are managed.

BERLIN: Volkswagen said Herbert Diess will take over from Matthias Mueller as chief executive, adding fresh impetus to its efforts to slim down and reorganize the way its 12 brands are managed.

The announcement was made after Volkswagen directors ousted Mueller and deliberated ways to reform an empire which has motorbike, bus, truck and passenger car brands including Ducati, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Scania and Skoda.

The carmaker also said it will reorganize its 12 brands by creating six new vehicle divisions.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Source: Reuters

