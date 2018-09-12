VW brand must become significantly more efficient: CEO

The VW brand needs higher profits and must become significantly more efficient to be able to finance its future, Volkswagen group Chief Executive Herbert Diess told the brand's staff magazine.

A return on sales of 4 percent is the minimum needed, 5 to 6 percent would allow the company to make a few investments, and with 7 or 8 percent we would make it resistant to crises, staff magazine inside on Wednesday quoted Diess as saying.

