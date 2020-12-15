VW CEO Diess stays on to lead new executive team but wins no contract extension

Business

VW CEO Diess stays on to lead new executive team but wins no contract extension

Volkswagen's supervisory board on Monday said Chief Executive Herbert Diess had its full support as he leads a new executive team to transform the German automaker but stopped short of bringing forward a contract extension.

Volkswagen&apos;s Spanish brand SEAT announces the appointment of its new president Wayne Griffiths
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's supervisory board on Monday said Chief Executive Herbert Diess had its full support as he leads a new executive team to transform the German automaker but stopped short of bringing forward a contract extension.

In a power struggle leading up to a Monday board meeting, Diess had demanded an early contract extension and more backing for his reform efforts from the carmaker's non-executive board, but he had met resistance from powerful directors who represent employees and unions.

After the meeting, the non-executive supervisory board also said in a statement the carmaker would cut overhead costs by 5per cent and procurement costs by 7per cent over the next two years.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark