VW CEO Mueller's removal has been planned for months: Bild

FRANKFURT: The replacement of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller has been planned for months and board members Francisco Garcia Sanz and Karlheinz Blessing are also due to be ousted, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The small circle of executives planning Mueller's ouster included VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, labor chief Bernd Osterloh, and two member's of VW's controlling family: Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michael Piech, Bild reported.

Mueller will be replaced before VW's annual general meeting on May 3 and be replaced by VW brand chief Herbert Diess, Bild said.

A leak to the media forced Volkswagen to make a hasty disclosure on Tuesday, Bild said.

Volkswagen is set to replace Mueller with the head of its core VW brand, Herbert Diess, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)

