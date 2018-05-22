VW recalls 11,000 Audi cars in Russia: watchdog

Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 11,003 Audi cars sold since last year.

MOSCOW: Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 11,003 Audi cars sold since last year.

The watchdog said the reason for the recall by parent Volkswagen was a possible problem with the emergency call system.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Louise Heavens)