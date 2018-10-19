VW's Porsche expects to repeat record vehicle sales this year

Volkswagen's Porsche sports car brand is confident it can repeat last year's record sales in 2018, the division's chief executive told Reuters.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's Porsche sports car brand is confident it can repeat last year's record sales in 2018, the division's chief executive told Reuters.

Porsche sold 196,562 vehicles during the first nine months of the year, with Europe showing a 9 percent increase and China, the world's largest car market, growing by 4 percent.

"In light of these good numbers we expect that we can reach last year's record again," Oliver Blume said in e-mailed comments on Wednesday.

Porsche delivered 246,375 vehicles in 2017.

