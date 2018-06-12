VW's Skoda Auto May deliveries rise 13 percent

Global deliveries by Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in May, posting the best-ever result for the month thanks to double-digit growth in China and Russia.

Skoda said it shipped 112,400 vehicles in May. Deliveries in western Europe, its biggest regional market in the month, rose 3.3 percent and by 1.8 percent in central Europe.

Shipments in China, the biggest individual market, soared 35 percent to 30,800 cars, Skoda said.

Skoda has grown its sales in recent years, boosted by the rollout of new SUV models.

