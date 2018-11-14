VW's Skoda Auto says October deliveries down 7.4 percent year-on-year

Deliveries of Skoda Auto cars, part of the Volkswagen Group , dropped 7.4 percent in October, largely in European markets due to conversions to conform to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) anti-pollution rules.

The Skoda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Skoda Auto also said on Thursday that its overall 10-month deliveries rose 6.1 percent to 1.03 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Source: Reuters

