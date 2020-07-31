VW's Skoda deliveries fall 31per cent, expects markets to stabilise

Skoda Auto expects its global markets to stabilise gradually as long as the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly worsen, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Friday, after reporting a 31per cent drop in first-half deliveries.

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks between cars parked in the courtyard of Skoda Auto factory as the company stops production for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

"In June we were able to make significant gains compared to the previous months," Skoda's board member for sales, Alain Favey, said.

"We expect a recovery in the third quarter and anticipate a return to the previous year’s level in the fourth quarter."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

