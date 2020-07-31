VW's Skoda deliveries fall 31per cent, expects markets to stabilise

Skoda Auto expects its global markets to stabilise gradually as long as the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly worsen, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Friday, after reporting a 31per cent drop in first-half deliveries.

PRAGUE: Skoda Auto expects its global markets to stabilise gradually as long as the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly worsen, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Friday, after reporting a 31per cent drop in first-half deliveries.

"In June we were able to make significant gains compared to the previous months," Skoda's board member for sales, Alain Favey, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We expect a recovery in the third quarter and anticipate a return to the previous year’s level in the fourth quarter."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)