VW to improve production with Amazon cloud to network its factories

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate the data from 122 VW Group plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve its production systems and processes.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate the data from 122 VW Group plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve its production systems and processes.

Amazon will help Volkswagen join up its plants and supply chain with over 30,000 locations and 1,500 suppliers using a data platform known as the "Volkswagen Industrial Cloud", the company said in a joint press release with Amazon.

Advertisement

The cloud platform could be made available to other car manufacturers and specific negotiations with major industrial companies interested in migrating to the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud are already underway, VW and Amazon said.

The cloud helps VW to detect supply bottlenecks and process disruptions early as well as to optimize the operation of machinery and equipment.

Amazon's machine learning analytics and production know-how will be extended to the requirements of the auto industry, VW and Amazon Web services said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Advertisement