VW to name Thomas Sedran new head of commercial vehicles ops: source

Business

VW to name Thomas Sedran new head of commercial vehicles ops: source

Thomas Sedran is to be named the new head of Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Production line of Volkswagen e-Golf in Dresden
FILE PHOTO: Mechanic staff work on the production line of Volkswagen e-Golf in the Glaeserne Manufaktur plant in Dresden, Germany May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Thomas Sedran is to be named the new head of Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Sedran, currently VW's head of strategy, will replace Eckhard Scholz from Sept. 1, the source said, confirming a report by daily Handelsblatt.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark