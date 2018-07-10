VW to name Thomas Sedran new head of commercial vehicles ops: source

Thomas Sedran is to be named the new head of Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Sedran, currently VW's head of strategy, will replace Eckhard Scholz from Sept. 1, the source said, confirming a report by daily Handelsblatt.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)