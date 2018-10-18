VW to offer buyer incentive for scrapping older German diesels
Volkswagen on Thursday said it will offer trade-in incentives and a bonus for scrapping older diesel vehicles in Germany, in a move to stave off driving bans in polluted cities.
VW will offer an incentive for customers who agree to scrap diesel vehicles equipped with older euro 1 to euro 4 engines, the carmaker said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners agreed earlier this month on plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.
(US$1 = 0.8698 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)