VW Trucks could pursue listing or issue debt: CEO

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen said it could list its trucks business as part of expansion plans for the division, Andreas Renschler, head of the trucks business said on Monday.

"We want to achieve capital market readiness in the next 12 months. An IPO is just one of the options," Renschler explained to journalists in Munich.

"You can also go to the capital market without (an IPO). You can refinance yourself by issuing a bond."

