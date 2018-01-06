VW US sales chief quits amid falling deliveries: Automotive News

BERLIN: A senior U.S. sales manager has quit Volkswagen's North America operations, Automotive News reported, just as the carmaker's deliveries in the world's second-largest auto market fall steeply.

Ron Stach, senior vice president of sales at Volkswagen of America, left the automaker on Jan. 4, the magazine reported late on Friday.

Spokespeople at VW's global headquarters in Wolfsburg didn't return calls seeking comment.

Stach, who joined VW's North America operations in 2006 and previously worked at Mazda Motor Corp's division in the region, couldn't be reached for comment.

VW said last Wednesday that its U.S. sales rose 5.2 percent to 339,676 brand models last year but plunged 19 percent in December after posting their first monthly drop in 2017 in November.

Stach will be replaced temporarily by Derrick Hatami who joined VW of America last June as executive vice president for sales and marketing, Automotive News reported.

