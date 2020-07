Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina has decided to step down and will assume the role of executive chairman in the company.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

