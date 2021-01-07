Walgreens maintains full-year profit growth forecast; shares rise

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss on Thursday compared with profit a year earlier, due to a US$1.5 billion charge from the its equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen.

REUTERS: Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stuck to its full-year forecast for earnings growth on Thursday, despite anticipating a hit to its current-quarter earnings from the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up nearly 3per cent.

The company has taken a number of steps to bolster profit after the health crisis hammered sales and forced it to cut jobs, shut some UK-based Boots stores and sell its distribution unit to AmerisourceBergen Corp for US$6.5 billion.

The drugstore chain expects to see some benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations in the second half of fiscal year 2021, company executives said on a conference call, although that could be offset by the hit to its retail sales from the pandemic.

Walgreens and rival CVS Health Corp have an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents across the country through a voluntary program.

"The administration of vaccinations to care homes is not a particularly profitable business. It's extremely labor-intensive, and the costs are incremental," Chief Executive Officer Stephano Pessina said.

Walgreens maintained fiscal 2021 forecast of low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS, after it beat analysts' estimates for adjusted first-quarter profit, driven by higher sales at its retail pharmacy stores and robust prescription volumes.

Same-store sales at its U.S. pharmacies rose 3.7per cent in the quarter as it filled 297.3 million prescriptions. Boots UK pharmacies recorded a 2.5per cent rise in sales.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.22 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of US$1.03 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue rose to US$36.31 billion from US$34.34 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)