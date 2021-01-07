Walgreens posts loss on US$1.5 billion charge

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss on Thursday compared with profit a year earlier, due to a US$1.5 billion charge from the its equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was US$308 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with earnings of US$845 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$36.31 billion from US$34.34 billion.

