Walgreens posts loss on US$1.5 billion charge
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss on Thursday compared with profit a year earlier, due to a US$1.5 billion charge from the its equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen.
Net loss attributable to Walgreens was US$308 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with earnings of US$845 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to US$36.31 billion from US$34.34 billion.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)