Walgreens reports 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as sales in its pharmacy business rose helped by its acquisition of Rite Aid stores.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose to US$1.34 billion, or US$1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from US$1.16 billion, or US$1.07 per share, last year.

The company also said it had authorized a US$10 billion share repurchase program.

