Walgreens to replace GE in Dow Jones Industrial Average

REUTERS: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will replace General Electric Co in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from June 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said https://bit.ly/2K4IoSE on Tuesday.

Walgreens' share price is higher and will contribute more meaningfully to the 30-stock index, it said.

General Electric was introduced to the blue-chip index in 1896 and was a member continuously since 1907.

