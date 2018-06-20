Walgreens to replace GE in Dow Jones Industrial Average

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will replace General Electric Co in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from June 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said https://bit.ly/2K4IoSE on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. on June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Walgreens' share price is higher and will contribute more meaningfully to the 30-stock index, it said.

General Electric was introduced to the blue-chip index in 1896 and was a member continuously since 1907.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

