Wall St. dips amid US protests, China tensions

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York
A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a strong showing last month, as investors turned cautious amid country-wide protests over race and a flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.12 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 fell 11.46 points, or 0.38per cent, at 3,032.85.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

