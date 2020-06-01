Wall St. dips amid US protests, China tensions

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a strong showing last month, as investors turned cautious amid country-wide protests over race and a flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.12 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 fell 11.46 points, or 0.38per cent, at 3,032.85.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)