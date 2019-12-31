Wall St. dips at open as year-end rally tapers off

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday after retreating from record highs in the previous session, as a Wall Street rally, fueled by optimism around U.S.-China trade progress, fizzled out in the final days of the decade.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, as a Wall Street rally fizzled out in the final days of the decade after growing trade optimism and a brightening global outlook put the S&P 500 on track for its best year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.50 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 28,414.64, shrugging off a tweet by President Donald Trump that a Phase 1 U.S.-China deal will be signed at the White House on Jan. 15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.11 points, or 0.19per cent, at 3,215.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.26 points, or 0.30per cent, to 8,918.74 at the opening bell.

