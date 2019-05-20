Wall St. drops as tech stocks tumble on Huawei fallout fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, as fears over the impact on major technology companies from Washington's crackdown on China's Huawei Technologies added to concerns over worsening trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell on Monday, as a crackdown on China's Huawei Technologies raised concerns of a bigger impact on chipmakers and added to fears of an escalation in trade war between the two nations.

Apple Inc slumped 3.84per cent, weighing the most on the three main indexes. The S&P 500 technology sector slipped 1.95per cent, the biggest drop among the nine major S&P sectors trading lower.

Advertisement

The iPhone maker was also pressured by a warning from HSBC that higher prices for the company's products following the increases in tariffs could have "dire consequences" on demand.

U.S. suppliers of Huawei, including Qualcomm, Micron Technology and Broadcom Inc, fell about 5per cent, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid 2.88per cent, its lowest level in over two months.

"For a lot of these tech companies, there is no bigger market than China and there is some concern it could forestall growth, also forces countries to take sides and begin to allow China to develop alternatives," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"It's a lot of speculation and there isn't any basis. But it looks like the trade talks are getting worse and not better."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, was added to a trade blacklist by the Trump administration on Thursday, escalating the already bitter trade war, while China on Monday accused the United States of harboring "extravagant expectations" for a trade deal.

Underscoring a likely hit to U.S. tech companies, Lumentum Holdings Inc said it would halt shipments to Huawei and cut its quarterly revenue expectations. Shares of Lumentum fell 2.68per cent.

Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended some business with Huawei, Reuters reported over the weekend, while chipmakers including Intel Corp, Qualcomm, Xilinx Inc and Broadcom have told employees that they will not supply the Chinese company until further notice, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Shares of Alphabet, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp were all down over 2per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

In a bright spot, Sprint Corp shares jumped 23per cent, while T-Mobile US Inc gained 5.2per cent after the companies won support of the U.S. telecoms regulator chairman for their proposed US$26 billion merger.

Verizon Communications Inc's 3.5per cent gain helped the Dow index limit some losses, while shares of AT&T Inc rose 3per cent

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 132.17 points, or 0.51per cent, at 25,631.83. The S&P 500 was down 20.89 points, or 0.73per cent, at 2,838.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 125.77 points, or 1.61per cent, at 7,690.51.

Investors will also look for comments from a clutch of retailers reporting this week including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Kohl's and Target for comments on the impact of the latest round of tariffs.

With 460 of S&P 500 companies having posted first-quarter results, 75.2per cent have topped analysts' profit expectations. Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings growth of 1.4per cent, a sharp turnaround from the 2per cent loss expected on April 1, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.00-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 71 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)